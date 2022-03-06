Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

VRM opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Vroom has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

