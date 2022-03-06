Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81.
DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.
NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
