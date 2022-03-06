Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

PRPL opened at $7.57 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.