Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Increased by Analyst

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Howard Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE HHC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

