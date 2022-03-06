Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Increased by Analyst

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topaz Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.92.

TPZ stock opened at C$20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 95.27. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$21.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.85%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

