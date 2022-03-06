Qbao (QBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,438.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $322,969.21 and approximately $19,438.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.