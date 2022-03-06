Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells $1,614,936.75 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44.

NYSE PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

