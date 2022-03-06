Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

