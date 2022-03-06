Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,943,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

