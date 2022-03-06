Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.51 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,051 shares of company stock worth $226,517. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Rand Capital (Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.