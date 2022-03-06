RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $19.31

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $19.99. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $558.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.58.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $454,757. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 186,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

