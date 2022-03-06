Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $59.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06732764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.80 or 0.99694026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

