Raymond James Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $220.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.00.

VRSK stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

