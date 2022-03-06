Real Estate Management Services LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up 3.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,608. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.