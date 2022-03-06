Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $67.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.11.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 149,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.