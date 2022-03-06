Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. 398,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

