Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,848. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $194.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

