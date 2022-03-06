Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 16,269 Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SWK were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SWK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. SWK Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

