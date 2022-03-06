Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Wireless were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,872,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FKWL opened at $3.70 on Friday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

