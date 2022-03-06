Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nortech Systems were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

