Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $957,000 Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $21,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 180.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 224.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 840,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 182.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 807,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 100.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,200,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 601,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

