Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.