Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $899,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,013,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

