Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

