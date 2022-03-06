Research Analysts Set Expectations for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

MEG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 486,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

