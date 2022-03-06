Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

RVNC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

