Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 872,590 shares of company stock worth $23,498,480. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 500,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

