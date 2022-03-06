RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

