Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.82 ($133.50).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €148.70 ($167.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €96.16 and a 200-day moving average of €87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €162.95 ($183.09).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

