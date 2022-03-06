Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Raised to €121.00 at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNMBY. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

RNMBY stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

