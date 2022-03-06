Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

