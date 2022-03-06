Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 2,840 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.
Shares of VBR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 493,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
