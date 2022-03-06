Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 2,840 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. The stock had a trading volume of 493,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.