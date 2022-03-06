Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 242 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 73,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,341 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36.

