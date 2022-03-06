Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NCR by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NCR by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,894,000 after acquiring an additional 701,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NCR by 65.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 465,860 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 344,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.69. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

