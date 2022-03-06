Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $212.75. 180,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.