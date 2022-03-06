Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 131 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $245.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $16,247,155 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

