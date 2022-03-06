RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $375,944.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00035223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00104332 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

