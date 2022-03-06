Robert Greenberg Sells 85,083 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SKX stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

