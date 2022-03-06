Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,990,000 after acquiring an additional 147,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $948.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

