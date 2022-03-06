Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Announces Earnings Results

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.