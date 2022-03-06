Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 14.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) fell 14.8% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.65. 26,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,176,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

