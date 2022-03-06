Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 346,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,322. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

