Rosenblatt Securities Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $775.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.96. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.