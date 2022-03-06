Roth Capital Upgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

