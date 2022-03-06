Roth Capital Upgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
