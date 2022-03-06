Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$53.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.19.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$29.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.97.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

