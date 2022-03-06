Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$34.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

