Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $126.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $108.82 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.