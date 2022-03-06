Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.
OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.
Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.
