Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

