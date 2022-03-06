Royal Bank of Canada Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRU. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.77.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

